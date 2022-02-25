Defensa y Justicia - Gimnasia La Plata

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Defensa y Justicia and Gimnasia La Plata with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 25 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sebastian Beccacece or Néstor Gorosito? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Defensa y Justicia and Gimnasia La Plata news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Defensa y Justicia and Gimnasia La Plata. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

