Copa Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Advertisement
Ad

Argentinos Juniors - Unión

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Unión logo
Unión
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Unión

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Talleres
-
-
Sarmiento
20:00
Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
20:00
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Patronato
20:00
River Plate
-
-
Platense
09/05

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Argentinos Juniors and Unión with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Argentinos Juniors and Unión news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.