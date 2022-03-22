Copa Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Diego Armando Maradona / 22.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Argentinos Juniors - Vélez Sársfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Argentinos Juniors

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

