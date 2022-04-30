Copa Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Advertisement
Ad

Arsenal - Colón

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Colón logo
Colón
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Colón

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
1
0
Aldosivi
29'
Patronato
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
30/04
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Talleres
30/04
Racing Club
-
-
Banfield
30/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Arsenal and Colón with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Arsenal and Colón news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.