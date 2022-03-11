Copa Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Julio Humberto Grondona / 11.03.2022
Arsenal
Rescheduled
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
Arsenal - Vélez Sársfield Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Arsenal and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 11 March 2022.

Catch the latest Arsenal and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

