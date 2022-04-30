Copa Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Monumental José Fierro / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Advertisement
Ad

Atlético Tucumán - Talleres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
Talleres logo
Talleres
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Tucumán

Talleres

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Patronato
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
30/04
Racing Club
-
-
Banfield
30/04
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Tigre
30/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Atlético Tucumán and Talleres with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Tucumán and Talleres news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.