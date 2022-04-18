Copa Binance / Matchday 10
Estadio Florencio Solá / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Advertisement
Ad

Banfield - River Plate

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Banfield logo
Banfield
River Plate logo
River Plate
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Banfield

River Plate

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Racing Club
1
0
Unión
47'
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
18:00
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
18:00
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
Talleres
20:30

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Banfield and River Plate with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Banfield and River Plate news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.