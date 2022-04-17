Copa Binance / Matchday 10
La Bombonera / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Advertisement
Ad

Boca Juniors - Lanús

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Lanús logo
Lanús
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Lanús

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Barracas Central
0
4
Estudiantes
31'
Racing Club
-
-
Unión
17/04
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
17/04
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
17/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Lanús with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Lanús news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.