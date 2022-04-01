Copa Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 01.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Advertisement
Ad

Colón - Aldosivi

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Talleres
01/04
Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Huracán
01/04
Patronato
-
-
Unión
01/04
Banfield
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
02/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Colón and Aldosivi with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 1 April 2022.

Catch the latest Colón and Aldosivi news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.