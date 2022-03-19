Copa Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Advertisement
Ad

Colón - Unión Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Unión logo
Unión
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Unión

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Tigre
1
0
Platense
19'
Barracas Central
-
-
Sarmiento
19/03
Lanús
-
-
Banfield
19/03
San Lorenzo
-
-
Huracán
19/03

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Colón and Unión with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Colón and Unión news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.