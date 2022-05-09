Copa Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 09.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Advertisement
Ad

Colón - Vélez Sársfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Lanús
23:00
Banfield
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
10/05
River Plate
2
1
Platense
Gimnasia La Plata
3
1
Newell's Old Boys

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Colón and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 May 2022.

Catch the latest Colón and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.