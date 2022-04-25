Copa Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 25.04.2022
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
Platense
Defensa y Justicia - Platense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Platense logo
Platense
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Platense

Most appearances

