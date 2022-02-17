Defensa y Justicia - Racing Club

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Defensa y Justicia and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 17 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sebastian Beccacece or Fernando Gago? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Defensa y Justicia and Racing Club news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Defensa y Justicia and Racing Club. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

