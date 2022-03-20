Copa Binance / Matchday 7
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Gimnasia La Plata - Estudiantes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Related matches

San Lorenzo
0
0
Huracán
40'
Colón
-
-
Unión
21:30
Independiente
-
-
Racing Club
23:45
Rosario Central
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
20/03

