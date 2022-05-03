Copa Binance / Matchday 13
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 03.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Advertisement
Ad

Huracán - Rosario Central

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Godoy Cruz
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
23:00
Unión
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
23:00
Platense
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
03/05
Lanús
1
0
Independiente

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Huracán and Rosario Central with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 3 May 2022.

Catch the latest Huracán and Rosario Central news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.