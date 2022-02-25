Huracán - Vélez Sársfield

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Huracán and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 25 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Frank Kudelka or Mauricio Pellegrino? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Huracán and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Huracán and Vélez Sársfield. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

