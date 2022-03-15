Copa Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Libertadores de América / 15.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Advertisement
Ad

Independiente - Central Córdoba (SE) Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
0
0
Boca Juniors
43'
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Racing Club
22:15
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
15/03
River Plate
4
0
Gimnasia La Plata

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Independiente and Central Córdoba (SE) with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 15 March 2022.

Catch the latest Independiente and Central Córdoba (SE) news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.