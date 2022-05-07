Copa Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Libertadores de América / 07.05.2022
Independiente
Completed
3
0
Huracán
    Independiente - Huracán

    Highlights

    Independiente
    Huracán

    Statistics

    Lineups

    Independiente
    4-4-2
    Huracán
    4-3-3
    Independiente
    4-4-2
    Huracán
    4-3-3
    Independiente logo
    Independiente
    Huracán logo
    Huracán
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
