Copa Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Libertadores de América / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Advertisement
Ad

Independiente - Tigre

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Tigre logo
Tigre
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Tigre

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Arsenal
0
2
Godoy Cruz
55'
Atlético Tucumán
1
1
Gimnasia La Plata
45'
Rosario Central
-
-
Colón
01:30
Sarmiento
-
-
San Lorenzo
01:30

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Independiente and Tigre with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest Independiente and Tigre news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.