Copa Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Advertisement
Ad

Lanús - Banfield Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Banfield logo
Banfield
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Banfield

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Aldosivi
-
-
Patronato
19:00
Tigre
-
-
Platense
22:15
Barracas Central
-
-
Sarmiento
19/03
San Lorenzo
-
-
Huracán
19/03

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Lanús and Banfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Lanús and Banfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.