Copa Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Lanús - Rosario Central

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Related matches

Estudiantes
0
0
Tigre
29'
Huracán
1
0
Colón
28'
Independiente
-
-
Aldosivi
20/04
Platense
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
20/04

