Copa Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-tucuman/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Tucumán
Advertisement
Ad

Newell's Old Boys - Atlético Tucumán Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Newell's Old Boys and Atlético Tucumán with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest Newell's Old Boys and Atlético Tucumán news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.