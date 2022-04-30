Copa Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Advertisement
Ad

Patronato - Gimnasia La Plata

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Gimnasia La Plata

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Talleres
30/04
Racing Club
-
-
Banfield
30/04
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Tigre
30/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Patronato and Gimnasia La Plata with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Patronato and Gimnasia La Plata news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.