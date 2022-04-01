Copa Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 01.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Advertisement
Ad

Patronato - Unión

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Unión logo
Unión
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Unión

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colón
-
-
Aldosivi
01:30
Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Talleres
20:30
Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Huracán
23:00
Banfield
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
02/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Patronato and Unión with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 April 2022.

Catch the latest Patronato and Unión news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.