Copa Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Advertisement
Ad

Platense - Racing Club

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Racing Club

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Talleres
0
2
Defensa y Justicia
50'
Independiente
-
-
Tigre
23:00
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Boca Juniors
10/04
Patronato
-
-
Banfield
10/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Platense and Racing Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Platense and Racing Club news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.