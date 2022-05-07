Copa Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 07.05.2022
Rosario Central
Completed
3
1
Estudiantes
Rosario Central - Estudiantes

Highlights

Rosario Central
Estudiantes

Statistics

Lineups

Rosario Central
4-3-3
Estudiantes
4-4-2
Rosario Central
4-3-3
Estudiantes
4-4-2
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions
