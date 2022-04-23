Copa Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Gigante de Arroyito / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Advertisement
Ad

Rosario Central - Independiente

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
Independiente logo
Independiente
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Rosario Central

Independiente

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colón
-
-
Estudiantes
23/04
Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Unión
23/04
San Lorenzo
-
-
Patronato
23/04
Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Boca Juniors
23/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Rosario Central and Independiente with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest Rosario Central and Independiente news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.