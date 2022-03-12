Copa Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Eva Perón / 12.03.2022
Sarmiento
Rescheduled
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
Sarmiento - Newell's Old Boys Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sarmiento

Newell's Old Boys

Most appearances

