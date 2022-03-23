Copa Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 23.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Advertisement
Ad

Talleres - Godoy Cruz

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Argentinos Juniors
0
0
Vélez Sársfield
44'
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
22:15
Defensa y Justicia
1
1
Arsenal
River Plate
0
1
Boca Juniors

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Talleres and Godoy Cruz with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 23 March 2022.

Catch the latest Talleres and Godoy Cruz news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.