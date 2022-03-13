Copa Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Talleres - San Lorenzo Summary

Platense
0
1
Patronato
55'
Aldosivi
-
-
Tigre
20:00
Huracán
-
-
Godoy Cruz
20:00
Rosario Central
-
-
Barracas Central
22:15

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Talleres and San Lorenzo with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 13 March 2022.

