Copa Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Talleres - Sarmiento

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Talleres logo
Talleres
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Talleres

Sarmiento

Most appearances

