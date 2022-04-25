Copa Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 25.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Tigre - Arsenal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tigre logo
Tigre
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tigre

Arsenal

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Racing Club
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
20:30
River Plate
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
23:00
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Platense
25/04
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Lanús
25/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Tigre and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 25 April 2022.

Catch the latest Tigre and Arsenal news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.