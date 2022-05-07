Copa Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Don José Dellagiovanna / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Completed
0
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
    Tigre - Boca Juniors

    Highlights

    Tigre
    Boca Juniors

    Statistics

    Lineups

    Tigre
    4-5-1
    Boca Juniors
    4-3-3
    Tigre
    4-5-1
    Boca Juniors
    4-3-3
    Tigre logo
    Tigre
    Boca Juniors logo
    Boca Juniors
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
