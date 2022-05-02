Copa Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio 15 de Abril / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Advertisement
Ad

Unión - Defensa y Justicia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Unión logo
Unión
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Unión

Defensa y Justicia

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Godoy Cruz
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
23:00
Platense
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
03/05
Huracán
-
-
Rosario Central
03/05
Lanús
1
0
Independiente

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Unión and Defensa y Justicia with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 May 2022.

Catch the latest Unión and Defensa y Justicia news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.