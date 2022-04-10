Copa Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio José Amalfitani / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Advertisement
Ad

Vélez Sársfield - Boca Juniors

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rosario Central
0
1
Colón
19'
Sarmiento
0
0
San Lorenzo
14'
Unión
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
18:00
Talleres
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
20:30

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Vélez Sársfield and Boca Juniors with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Vélez Sársfield and Boca Juniors news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.