Copa Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio José Amalfitani / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Advertisement
Ad

Vélez Sársfield - Tigre

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
Tigre logo
Tigre
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vélez Sársfield

Tigre

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Patronato
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
30/04
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Talleres
30/04
Racing Club
-
-
Banfield
30/04

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Vélez Sársfield and Tigre with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Vélez Sársfield and Tigre news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.