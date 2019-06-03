LIVE

Caracas FC - Zulia FC

Primera División - 3 June 2019

Primera División – Follow the Football match between Caracas FC and Zulia FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 3 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Noel Sanvicente or Carlos Maldonado? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Caracas FC and Zulia FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Caracas FC vs Zulia FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

