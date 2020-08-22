Prishtina's Europa League tie called off again after no-show

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A Europa League qualifier between FC Prishtina and Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, postponed once after eight Prishtina players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was called off again on Saturday when the Kosovan side failed to take to the pitch.

Lincoln tweeted a picture of their players and match officials waiting on the pitch in Gibraltar before issuing a statement saying the preliminary-round qualifier had been cancelled.

"We can confirm that UEFA cancelled today's scheduled UEFA Europa League clash between ourselves and FC Prishtina," Lincoln said in the statement https://lincolnredimpsfc.co.uk/news/club-statement--22082020.

Football Lisbon provides the stage but no audience for Champions League final 7 MINUTES AGO

"The matter has now been referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for them to make a final decision on how the situation is resolved.

"The club waits patiently on their decision."

The game was initially scheduled for last Tuesday but was postponed after eight Prishtina players tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Gibraltar.

The match was due to go down as an automatic 3-0 win for Lincoln but Prishtina registered new players on loan from rival clubs under new UEFA rules for the rescheduled game.

Kosovan champions KF Drita had to forfeit their Champions League preliminary-round tie against Northern Irish club Linfield this month after two players tested positive for the virus. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Clare Fallon)

Football Mbappe ready to make history with PSG AN HOUR AGO