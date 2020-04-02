Club Brugge declared Belgian champions after league cancelled

Brugge had a runaway 15 point lead at the top of the standings with one round of matches left to play before the start of the post-season playoffs, involving the top six clubs.

They were runners-up last season to Racing Genk, who were seventh when the league was suspended last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mbaye Diagne (Club Bruges) manque un penalty face au PSG en Ligue des championsGetty Images

The Belgian top flight becomes the first major European league to cancel their 2019/20 season. There was one round of fixtures left when the league was suspended, before the play-offs began to decide the top positions.

Liverpool fans will hope that the Premier League follows suit, given the club's position at the top of the table, with league chiefs yet to decide on an outcome for the current campaign.