The 33-year-old quickly energised a downtrodden fanbase after his shock announcement that he would become the player-manager of Anderlecht in May.

But three months after returning to where his professional career began, he's enduring a tough start to life as the boss... and leading central defender.

Kompany received a warm welcome from the home support ahead of Anderlecht's first league game.Getty Images

After four matches the 34-time Belgian first division champions are 13th in the league out of 16, drawing two and losing two, and are undergoing their worst start to a league campaign in 21 years.

AT THE BEGINNING...

Kompany called taking over at Anderlecht in May "the most passionate yet rational decision I've ever made" and his move into coaching had already looked to be on the horizon.

He had been conducting training sessions with Man City Women's Under-16 team while working on his coaching badges.

It helped convince the Anderlecht hierarchy - aside from his legendary status as a player - that he was capable of translating his methods to the Belgian top flight.

The 2018/19 season was the first time in 56 years that Anderlecht had not qualified for Europe and upper management felt Kompany was the man to kickstart a reboot.

But having already used 22 players in four winless games, with 13 of those under the age of 23, there are early signs of confusion.

Kompany has brought in a sports psychologist ahead of Friday's match as he looks to address the issues.

FAMILIAR FACES

Kompany clearly wants to lead by example and he's started himself in each of Anderlecht's first four matches, partnering ex-City defender Philippe Sandler in central defence.

At the back the Belgian side have registered two clean sheets which have resulted in goalless draws. However, they did ship four in their surprise 4-2 defeat to Kortrijk on Saturday.

Nacer Chadli and Samir Nasri are both familiar faces to Premier League fans. The pair will be expected to be key players as the season progresses thanks to their Premier League experience, but neither have got off to quick starts.

In the opening matches Nasri has scored once in four games, while former Tottenham winger Chadli has started just once under/beside Kompany.

Kemar Roofe moved from Leeds to Anderlecht in the summer transfer window, but he is still recovering from an ankle injury picked up on Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia.

His goal contribution could prove vital when he returns at the end of the month.

'HE THINKS HE'S GOD'

Former Anderlecht and Sheffield Wednesday striker Marc Degryse has not been impressed by Kompany's management style in his opening matches and believes he is overstretching himself by also playing for the Belgium national team.

Kompany is also due to play in his own City testimonial game back in Manchester during the international break, which does not sit well with Degryse.

He told HLN: "Kompany is only human, besides being a good footballer - but I feel he thinks he is God.

"In the coming international break a coach would normally have two weeks to work intensively with his squad.

"But Kompany will be off with Belgium to play San Marino and Scotland - before having his testimonial game in Manchester.

" Some people like to be busy, but they can become too preoccupied. Kompany should think about this. There are limits to everything. "

'SELF-BLAMING NOT HELPFUL'

Ex-Newcastle and Belgium defender Philippe Albert criticised Kompany for blaming himself instead of his players following Saturday's defeat, despite being partially responsible for three of the goals conceded to Kortrijk.

He said: "It's what Kompany says that bothers me the most.

"I can understand him wanting to protect his young players, but it is not true when he says the four goals they conceded were all his fault.

"When he talks this way he doesn't really help his team."