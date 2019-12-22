LIVE

Anderlecht - KRC Genk

Pro League - 22 December 2019

Pro League – Follow the Football match between Anderlecht and KRC Genk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Frank Vercauteren or Hannes Wolf? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Anderlecht and KRC Genk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Anderlecht vs KRC Genk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

