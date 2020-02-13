LIVE

Antwerp - KRC Genk

Pro League - 13 February 2020

Pro League – Follow the Football match between Antwerp and KRC Genk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 13 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ladislau Bölöni or Hannes Wolf? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Antwerp and KRC Genk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Antwerp vs KRC Genk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

