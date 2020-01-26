LIVE

Antwerp - Zulte Waregem

Pro League - 26 January 2020

Pro League – Follow the Football match between Antwerp and Zulte Waregem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ladislau Bölöni or Francky Dury? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Antwerp and Zulte Waregem? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Antwerp vs Zulte Waregem. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

