LIVE

Cercle Brugge - Charleroi

Pro League - 20 October 2019

Pro League – Follow the Football match between Cercle Brugge and Charleroi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bernd Storck or Karim Belhocine? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Cercle Brugge and Charleroi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cercle Brugge vs Charleroi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

