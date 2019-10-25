LIVE

KAS Eupen - Anderlecht

Pro League - 25 October 2019

Pro League – Follow the Football match between KAS Eupen and Anderlecht live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Benat San Jose or Frank Vercauteren? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between KAS Eupen and Anderlecht? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for KAS Eupen vs Anderlecht. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

