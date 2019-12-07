LIVE

KV Mechelen - KV Kortrijk

Pro League - 7 December 2019

Pro League – Follow the Football match between KV Mechelen and KV Kortrijk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Wouter Vrancken or Yves Vanderhaeghe? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between KV Mechelen and KV Kortrijk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for KV Mechelen vs KV Kortrijk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

