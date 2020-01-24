LIVE

Standard Liège - KV Oostende

Pro League - 24 January 2020

Pro League – Follow the Football match between Standard Liège and KV Oostende live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 24 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michel Preud'homme or Dennis van Wijk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Standard Liège and KV Oostende? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Standard Liège vs KV Oostende. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

