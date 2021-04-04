Cercle Brugge - Beerschot

Follow the Pro League live Football match between Cercle Brugge and Beerschot with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 4 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Yves Vanderhaeghe or Will Still? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cercle Brugge and Beerschot news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cercle Brugge and Beerschot. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

