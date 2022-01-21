Rescheduled
Pro League / Matchday 23
Diaz Arena / 21.01.2022
KV Oostende
Rescheduled
-
-
Antwerp
KV Oostende - Antwerp Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
KV Oostende logo
KV Oostende
Antwerp logo
Antwerp
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

KV Oostende

Antwerp

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UnionUSG
22162450
2
Club BruggeCLU
22127343
3
AntwerpANT
21124540
4
AnderlechtAND
22109339
5
KAA GentGNT
22105735
15
KV OostendeKVO
21721223
