OH Leuven - KV Kortrijk

Follow the Pro League live Football match between OH Leuven and KV Kortrijk with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marc Brys or Luka Elsner? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest OH Leuven and KV Kortrijk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for OH Leuven and KV Kortrijk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

